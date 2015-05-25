(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.12 percent, while the broader NSE index was down 1.05 percent, tracking softer global shares after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year if the U.S. economy keeps improving as expected.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 63.5625/5725 per dollar from its previous close of 63.52/53, hit by a stronger dollar vs other currencies due to the prospects of sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hikes.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.86 percent, but the new 10-year bond yield ended down at 7.68 percent, lower than its 7.72 percent coupon yield set on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate was up 2 bps at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.45/7.50 percent, slightly lower than its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)