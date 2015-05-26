RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.20 percent, while the broader NSE index down 0.18 percent. A recovery in other Asian share markets however is expected to underpin sentiment for local stocks later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 63.65/66 per dollar versus its close of 63.5625/5725 on Monday tracking losses in the domestic sharemarket but gains in other Asian peers prevented further falls.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at its previous close of 7.86 percent, but the new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.66 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its close of 7.45/7.50 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.