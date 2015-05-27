(Corrects closing price for overnight index swaps)

STOCKS

The BSE index ended down 0.41 percent at 27,531.41, while the broader NSE index lost 0.37 percent to 8,339.35. Both indexes ended at their lowest closing levels since May 15 on caution ahead of results of major companies such as Tata Motors and uncertainty about Greece's fiscal woes.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee slumped to 63.98/99 per dollar, its weakest close since May 13, tracking losses in domestic shares and a rally in the dollar in global markets. The rupee had closed at 63.5625/5725 on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 bps to close at 7.89 percent, but the new 10-year bond yield fell 1 bp to 7.67 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 1 bp to 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 1 basis point to 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate was at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its close of 7.45/7.50 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)