STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index down 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.24 percent heading for their third straight loss, dragged by disappointing earnings posted by bellwethers Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee wiped out its intraday losses on exporter dollar sales and was trading at 63.97 to the dollar, little changed from Tuesday's 63.98/99. The unit fell to 64.1575 earlier in the day, the lowest since May 13.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down a tad 1 bp at 7.88 percent and the new 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.67 percent on caution ahead of the central bank's policy decision due on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 bps at 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate was at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)