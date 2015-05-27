US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
STOCKS
Indian shares ended little-changed on Wednesday as gains in banking stocks on expectations of a rate cut offset a fall in shares of Tata Motors. The NSE index closed down 0.06 percent, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.12 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee ended slightly lower at 64.01/02 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 63.98/99 per dollar due to month-end dollar demand by importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 bps at 7.87 percent as traders built up positions on expectations the central bank would cut rates at its policy meeting due on Tuesday. The new 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.67 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends flat at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate was at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
Karachi, May 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $12 million to $16,062 million in the week ending April 28, compared to $16,416 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 28 Held by the State $16,062 mln $16,050.1 mln -8 Bank of Pakistan Held by $4,943.2 mln $5,100.7 mln -3.0 commercial