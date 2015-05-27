(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares ended little-changed on Wednesday as gains in banking stocks on expectations of a rate cut offset a fall in shares of Tata Motors. The NSE index closed down 0.06 percent, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.12 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended slightly lower at 64.01/02 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 63.98/99 per dollar due to month-end dollar demand by importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 bps at 7.87 percent as traders built up positions on expectations the central bank would cut rates at its policy meeting due on Tuesday. The new 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.67 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends flat at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate was at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)