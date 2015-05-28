(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's NSE index headed for a fourth straight decline in a volatile session ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, even as growing concerns over lacklustre corporate earnings hurt sentiment. The NSE index was down 0.69 percent while the benchmark BSE index was 0.59 percent lower.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee was stronger at 63.84 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 64.01/02 on improved risk appetite, exporter dollar sales.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.84 percent versus Wednesday's 7.87 percent close on expectations of rate cut for the third time in 2015 next week by the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.09 percent compared with 7.11 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate down at 7.47 percent versus previous 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate was at 7.65/70 percent versus Wednesday's 7.60/7.65. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)