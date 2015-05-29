(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial
will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The
reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE share index ended down 0.21
percent at 27,506.71 on Thursday, while the broader NSE index
closed down 0.19 percent at 8,319.00, falling for a
fourth straight day in a volatile session ahead of the expiry of
monthly derivatives contracts while growing concerns over
lacklustre corporate earnings also hurt sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed at 63.80/81 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 64.01/02 on improved risk appetite and
exporter dollar sales.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower
at 7.85 percent on expectations of rate cut for the third time
in 2015 next week by the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 7.11
percent while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.48
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.55/60 percent versus
Wednesday's close of 7.60/7.65 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)