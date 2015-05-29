(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main BSE share index ended down 0.21 percent at 27,506.71 on Thursday, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 8,319.00, falling for a fourth straight day in a volatile session ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts while growing concerns over lacklustre corporate earnings also hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee closed at 63.80/81 per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 64.01/02 on improved risk appetite and exporter dollar sales.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 7.85 percent on expectations of rate cut for the third time in 2015 next week by the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 7.11 percent while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.55/60 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.60/7.65 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)