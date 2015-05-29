(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's main BSE share index up 0.36 percent while the broader NSE index 0.37 percent higher ahead of the GDP data due later in the day, while expectations of a rate cut next week also help support sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 63.73/74 per dollar versus its previous close of 63.80/81, tracking gains in the domestic share market.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 7.83 percent on expectations of rate cut for the third time in 2015 next week by the central bank. Traders will take immediate cues from the outcome of the auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.10 percent while the one-year rate also 1 basis point lower at 7.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its close of 7.55/7.60 percent for one-day funds on Thursday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)