(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

The NSE index rose 1.38 percent on Friday as investors saw recent losses as overdone. The broader index ended down 0.3 percent for the week, its first weekly decline in four.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.17 percent, but fell 0.5 percent for the week.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended at 63.81/82 per dollar versus its previous close of 63.80/81 ahead of India's economic growth data later in the day. The United States was also set to post revised GDP data later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-----------------------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 7.82 percent on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut rates for the third time in 2015 next week.

The new 10-year bond fell 1 bp to 7.64 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 2 bps to 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point lower at 7.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate was at 7.25/7.30 percent versus its close of 7.55/7.60 percent for one-day funds on Thursday. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)