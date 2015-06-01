(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

The main BSE share index down 0.02 percent while the broader NSE index 0.05 percent lower in choppy trade ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to lower the key repo rate by 25 basis points.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 63.68/69 per dollar compared to its Friday's close of 63.81/82 tracking mild gains in the domestic sharemarket and stronger Asian peers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-----------------------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.81 percent on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut rates for the third time in 2015 at its policy review on Tuesday. The new 10-year bond yield also 1 basis point lower at 7.63 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent, compared to 7.25/7.30 percent on Friday for three-day funds.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)