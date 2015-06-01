(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

The main BSE share index ended up 0.07 percent while the broader NSE index was flat as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates this week lifted some rate-sensitive firms, but Sun Pharma slumped after posting disappointing earnings.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended at 63.72/73 per dollar compared to Friday's close of 63.81/82 tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and stronger Asian peers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-----------------------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.82 percent as traders preferred to stay on sidelines ahead of Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on Tuesday. The new 10-year bond yield also unchanged at 7.64 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.10 percent versus previous 7.09 percent while the one-year rate ended at 7.47 percent, unchanged from Friday.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.80/6.85 percent, compared to 7.25/7.30 percent on Friday for three-day funds. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)