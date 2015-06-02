GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
STOCKS
-----------------------
The main BSE share index down 0.49 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.51 percent lower ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 63.73/74 per dollar, little changed from its previous close of 63.72/73 ahead of the policy outcome but weakness in domestic shares is likely to keep downward pressure on the currency.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-----------------------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.83 percent as traders await the central bank's monetary policy review outcome. The new 10-year bond yield also 1 bp higher at 7.65 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.10 percent while the one-year rate steady at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its Monday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
