STOCKS

The main BSE share index slumped 2.37 percent, the biggest daily percentage fall since May 6, while the broader NSE index dropped 2.34 percent, its biggest decline since May 12.

The falls came even after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as a cautious statement cast doubt on future monetary easing while a forecast for weak monsoon rains further dented sentiment.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weakened to 63.82/83 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.72/73 as shares slumped after the RBI policy review.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 11 basis points to 7.93 percent as traders pared back bets on future RBI rate cuts. The new 10-year bond yield rose 8 bps to 7.72 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 10 bps to 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate rose 6 bps to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate was at 6.25/6.30 percent versus its Monday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)