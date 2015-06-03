BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheels order from EU Caravan market
* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheels order from Europe
STOCKS
-----------------------
The main BSE share index down 0.33 percent while the broader NSE index 0.42 percent lower as a cautious statement from the central bank on Tuesday after its 25 basis point rate cut, cast doubts on future monetary easing, while a forecast for weak monsoon also continued to dent sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 63.80/81 per dollar compared to its close of 63.82/83 on Tuesday aided by gains in most other Asian currencies but weak domestic shares limiting a sharp upside.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-----------------------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 7.95 percent as traders continue to pare back bets on future RBI rate cuts. The new 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.73 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent versus its close of 6.25/6.30 percent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
