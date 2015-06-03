(Starting June 4, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index fell 1.3 percent to 26,837.20, its lowest close since May 7, after slumping 2.4 percent on Tuesday. The NSE index dropped 1.2 percent to 8,135.10, its lowest close since May 12.

The falls came after a forecast for lower-than-expected monsoon rains raised concerns that the central bank will not cut interest rates any more this year.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 63.8950/9050 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.82/83 as shares slumped on waning rate cut expectations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-----------------------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.95 percent as traders continue to pare back bets on future RBI rate cuts. The new 10-year bond yield rose 1 bp to 7.73 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 4 bps to 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 bp at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate was unchanged at 6.25/6.30 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)