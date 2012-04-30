MUMBAI, April 30 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index added 0.64 percent at 17,299 points, and the 50-share NSE index was up 0.68 percent at 5,244.50 points, led by gains in IT stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- * The benchmark 10-year bond yield edged 3 basis points lower to 8.62 percent on hopes of improving cash conditions this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to 52.52/53 per dollar compared with its 52.54/55 close last Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.98 percent, while 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.30/8.35 percent, flat from Friday's close, but still higher than the repo rate of 8 percent, as liquidity deficit remained high amid continued heavy debt supply. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)