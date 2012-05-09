MUMBAI, May 9 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.4 percent at 16,479.58 points, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.5 percent to 4,974.8 points, as Reliance Industries dropped after cutting estimates for domestic gas reserves, while banks extended a recent rout. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on India's 10-year federal bond closed 2 basis points higher at 8.56 percent as traders booked profits, ahead of a 150-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee suffered its biggest percentage fall in nearly five months against the dollar, as investors pull out of global risky assets, sparking a new round of suspected intervention from the central bank. The rupee closed at 53.82/83 to the dollar versus its 53.12/13 close on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was up 3 basis points at 8.04 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was stuck near its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, as fund requirements for banks remained elevated in the first week of the reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)