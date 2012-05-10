MUMBAI, May 10 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.27 percent at 16,519.92 points, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.36 percent to 4,991.35 points, off highs but still up on rupee strength after RBI's move, led by gains in Reliance Industries and banking stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond yield rises to 8.57 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, as investors sell debt to make room for Friday's 150 billion rupee auction. RUPEE -------------- The RBI's requirement that exporters sell half of their foreign currency holdings, or an estimated $2.5-3 billion, is widely seen as too small to have a long-lasting impact. USD/INR should remain supported at 52.50, currently 53.30 INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was up 3 basis points at 8.07 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 4 basis points to 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.30/8.35 percent, flat over Wednesday's close, as fund requirements for banks remained elevated in the first week of the reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)