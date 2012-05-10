MUMBAI, May 10 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent to 16,420.05 points, while the 50-share NSE index shed 0.18 percent to 4,965.70 points as central bank measures to bolster the rupee had a more muted impact and as fears grow about sustained foreign selling. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 2021 bond ended unchanged at Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, after moving in a 8.53 to 8.60 percent band, with traders staying on the sidelines ahead of a 150-billion-rupee government debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee recovered from a record closing low hit in the previous session after the central bank announced measures to boost dollar liquidity and ease intraday rupee volatility. The rupee settled at 53.44/45 to the dollar, compared with its 52.82/83 close on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's OIS rates gained, with 1-year up 2 basis points at 8.06 percent and 5-year up 3 basis points at 7.56 percent, as investors fear about a rupee liquidity shortage after the RBI's suspected frequent interventions. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.20/8.30 percent from its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, on anticipation of improving cash conditions. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam; editing by Malini Menon)