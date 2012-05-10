MUMBAI, May 10 STOCKS
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent to 16,420.05
points, while the 50-share NSE index shed 0.18 percent
to 4,965.70 points as central bank measures to bolster the rupee
had a more muted impact and as fears grow about sustained
foreign selling.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the benchmark 2021 bond ended
unchanged at Wednesday's close of 8.56 percent, after moving in
a 8.53 to 8.60 percent band, with traders staying on the
sidelines ahead of a 150-billion-rupee government debt sale on
Friday.
RUPEE
The rupee recovered from a record closing low hit in the
previous session after the central bank announced measures to
boost dollar liquidity and ease intraday rupee volatility.
The rupee settled at 53.44/45 to the dollar,
compared with its 52.82/83 close on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's OIS rates gained, with 1-year up 2
basis points at 8.06 percent and 5-year up 3
basis points at 7.56 percent, as investors fear about a rupee
liquidity shortage after the RBI's suspected frequent
interventions.
CALL MONEY
India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.20/8.30
percent from its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, on
anticipation of improving cash conditions.
(Compiled by Rafael Nam; editing by Malini Menon)