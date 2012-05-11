MUMBAI, May 11 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index fell 0.35 percent to 16,362.24 points, while the 50-share NSE index shed 0.45 percent to 4,943.50 points, led by tech shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond yield is flat at 8.56 percent, as caution prevails ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt auction and the 120 billion rupees open market operations (OMO). Bidding at the auction seen aggressive given the joint injection of liquidity. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR now at 53.45/46 after rising to as high as 53.58 from its 53.44/45 close on Thursday, with one local trader saying market remains "jittery" about the central bank stepping in. Markets also see potential for some more measures from the RBI beyond intervention, including possible restrictions on currency futures trading. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's OIS rates , with 1-year was down 1 basis points at 8.05 percent and 5-year was flat at 7.56 percent, as investors look ahead to the debt auction and the OMO. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate at 8.30/8.35 percent from its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent on Thursday. Traders are expecting liquidity inflows early next week after the central bank's OMO. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; editing by)