May 15 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index rose 0.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.03 percent as global risk aversion was offset by a rebound in the rupee after intervention from the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged 4 basis points lower to 8.48 percent as traders welcomed the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation. RUPEE -------------- India's central bank aggressively sold dollars in early trade via state-run banks on Tuesday, sharply strengthening the rupee as it approached its life-time lows, four traders said. USD/INR was last trading at 53.80 after rising to as high as 54.15 soon after the open of trade, near the pair's record high of 54.30 to the dollar in mid-December. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate fell 4 basis point at 8 percent, while 5-year OIS fell 4 basis point at 7.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was trading at 8.15/8.20 percent from Monday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.