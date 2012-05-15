May 15 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index closed up 0.69 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.71 percent, as Larsen & Toubro surged after its results, while an improvement in global risk sentiment and the central bank's intervention in currency markets helped provide some stability. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 8.50 percent as traders welcomed the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.79 per dollar compared to 53.970 on Monday after the central bank was seen intervening aggressively after the local currency hit a low of 54.15 early in the morning session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate closed 1 basis point lower at 8.03 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 3 basis points to 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.30/8.35 percent from Monday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent as central bank interventions in currency markets sparked some worries over rupee liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)