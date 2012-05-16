STOCKS
India's benchmark share index closed down 1.83
percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended 1.71 percent
lower, after the rupee hit a record low on Wednesday and as
global risk aversion weighed on investor sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2
basis points higher at 8.52 percent as traders were unsure of
how long the central bank could continue to buy bonds via open
market operations to help offset the liquidity squeeze. Some
profit-booking was also seen, traders said.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee closed at 54.51 per dollar, close to its
life-time low of 54.52, hit during the session and 1.3 percent
below its Tuesday's close of 53.79 as global risk aversion
intensified, sending global and local stock markets sharply
lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis
points at 8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS edged up
1 basis point to 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
The inter-bank call money rate closed sharply lower
at 7.80/7.85 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent
as demand for funds eased with most banks sufficiently covered
for their fortnightly reserve needs.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)