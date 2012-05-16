STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark share index closed down 1.83 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended 1.71 percent lower, after the rupee hit a record low on Wednesday and as global risk aversion weighed on investor sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points higher at 8.52 percent as traders were unsure of how long the central bank could continue to buy bonds via open market operations to help offset the liquidity squeeze. Some profit-booking was also seen, traders said.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee closed at 54.51 per dollar, close to its life-time low of 54.52, hit during the session and 1.3 percent below its Tuesday's close of 53.79 as global risk aversion intensified, sending global and local stock markets sharply lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

India's 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS edged up 1 basis point to 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

The inter-bank call money rate closed sharply lower at 7.80/7.85 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent as demand for funds eased with most banks sufficiently covered for their fortnightly reserve needs.

