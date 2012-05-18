Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was down 1.2 percent, after Asian shares tumbled and Indian rupee fell to a new record low against the dollar. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 2021 bond yield steady at 8.49 percent, as traders await the bond buyback and auction later in the day for clues. Movement in oil prices and possible currency interventions in FX markets also watched for direction. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the dollar for the third consecutive day as risk aversion made a strong comeback with Asian stocks showing deep cuts and euro falling to a four-month low. The rupee was last trading at 54.74/75, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.60 hit on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 3 basis point lower at 7.97 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 4 basis points to 7.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, marginally lower from Thursday's close of 8.15/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)