India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.12 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index was down 1.2 percent, after Asian
shares tumbled and Indian rupee fell to a new record low against
the dollar.
India's benchmark 2021 bond yield steady at
8.49 percent, as traders await the bond buyback and auction
later in the day for clues. Movement in oil prices and possible
currency interventions in FX markets also watched for direction.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the dollar for
the third consecutive day as risk aversion made a strong
comeback with Asian stocks showing deep cuts and euro falling to
a four-month low. The rupee was last trading at
54.74/75, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.60 hit on
Thursday.
India's 1-year OIS rate down 3 basis point
lower at 7.97 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 4
basis points to 7.40 percent.
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.10/8.15
percent, marginally lower from Thursday's close of 8.15/8.20
percent.
