Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent, recovering from steep earlier falls, after stronger-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India boosted lenders. The earnings from India's biggest bank offset a day of continued global risk aversion that pummelled Asian shares, but were not enough to prevent the BSE index from posting its fourth consecutive weekly loss. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 8.53 percent, 4 basis points higher than Thursday's close, but rose 3 basis points for the week. Investors trimmed positions following aggressive bidding at the auction earlier in the day but global risk aversion and slumping oil prices are expected to help support debt prices. Liquidity will also be a key factor, as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to step up its interventions in forex markets. RUPEE -------------- The USD/INR settled at 54.42/44 per dollar on Friday compared to Thursday's close of 54.48/49, according to State Bank of India closing data, recovering from a record high of 54.91 hit earlier in the day. The recovery in domestic stocks and comments from a central bank deputy governor that the RBI would continue to defend the currency sparked the gains in the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- One-year OIS rate closed down 3 basis points at 7.97 percent, while the five-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.42 percent. Front-end OIS rates fell more due some easing in the domestic cash conditions. Repo borrowings reached 430 billion rupees in the afternoon auction and 532 billion rupees in the morning, both within the RBI's comfort zone. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate closed at 8.20/8.25 percent, slightly higher than Thursday's close of 8.15/20, as most banks had already covered their mandated requirements ahead of reserve reporting day. Liquidity will be key in coming days, as traders worry cash could tighten further if the central bank continues to intervene in the foreign exchange markets by selling dollars. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)