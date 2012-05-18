Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.5 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent,
recovering from steep earlier falls, after
stronger-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India
boosted lenders.
The earnings from India's biggest bank offset a day of
continued global risk aversion that pummelled Asian shares, but
were not enough to prevent the BSE index from posting its fourth
consecutive weekly loss.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 8.53
percent, 4 basis points higher than Thursday's close, but rose 3
basis points for the week.
Investors trimmed positions following aggressive bidding at
the auction earlier in the day but global risk aversion and
slumping oil prices are expected to help support debt prices.
Liquidity will also be a key factor, as the Reserve Bank of
India is expected to step up its interventions in forex markets.
RUPEE
--------------
The USD/INR settled at 54.42/44 per dollar on Friday compared
to Thursday's close of 54.48/49, according to State Bank of
India closing data, recovering from a record high of 54.91 hit
earlier in the day.
The recovery in domestic stocks and comments from a central
bank deputy governor that the RBI would continue to defend the
currency sparked the gains in the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
One-year OIS rate closed down 3 basis points
at 7.97 percent, while the five-year rate fell 2
bps to 7.42 percent.
Front-end OIS rates fell more due some easing in the
domestic cash conditions. Repo borrowings reached 430 billion
rupees in the afternoon auction and 532 billion rupees in the
morning, both within the RBI's comfort zone.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's inter-bank call rate closed at 8.20/8.25
percent, slightly higher than Thursday's close of 8.15/20, as
most banks had already covered their mandated requirements ahead
of reserve reporting day.
Liquidity will be key in coming days, as traders worry cash
could tighten further if the central bank continues to intervene
in the foreign exchange markets by selling dollars.
----------------------
(Compiled by Rafael Nam)