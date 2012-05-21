Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.8 percent, as Asian shares gain after the G8 weekend meeting. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading flat at 8.53 percent. Traders closely watching whether RBI introduces a new 10-year paper at this week's auction. Announcement on the breakdown of the sale likely post-market hours. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell against the dollar despite a mild recovery in risk assets after G8 leaders over the weekend backed keeping Greece in the euro zone and vowed to take all steps needed to combat financial turmoil. The rupee was last trading at 54.55, little weak against its Friday close of 54.42/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point lower at 7.98 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 3 basis points to 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.25/8.30 percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)