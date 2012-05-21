Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gives up some gains, now up 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.4 percent, as continued gains in banks after State Bank of India's stronger-than-expected results on Friday offset by continued concerns about the euro zone. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point higher at 8.54 percent as it awaits the details of the bond sale this week. Traders closely watching whether RBI introduces a new 10-year paper at this week's auction. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR regains ground strengthening to 54.6625/67 from around 54.45 in early trade as uncertainty in global financial markets continues to hurt sentiments and on dollar demand from oil companies. It closed at 54.42/44 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.97 percent, while 5-year OIS also sees some receiving to trade flat at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.25/8.30 percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)