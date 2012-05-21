Mumbai, May 18 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.2 percent at 16,183.26 points, marking its third consecutive daily gain, while the broader 50-share NSE index added 0.3 percent to 4,906.05 points. Continued gains in lenders after State Bank of India's strong earnings on Friday were offset by profit-taking in consumer good stocks such as ITC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.54 percent, 1 basis points higher than Friday's close, with volumes quite thin. Traders were on hold to see whether the Reserve Bank of India introduced a new 10-year paper at this week's auction. After the markets' close the RBI chose instead to issue more of the existing 2021 bonds, despite already having 770 billion rupees in outstanding issuance. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible unit hit a life-time low of 55.05 per dollar during the session, before closing at 55.03/04, according to SBI data, well below its 54.42/44 close on Friday. The rupee's fall below the key psychological level of 55/dollar set up the prospect of further falls unless the central bank takes measures or intervenes more aggressively, traders said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS rate and the five-year rate both rose 2 bps each, to 7.99 percent and 7.44 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended steady on Monday, matching the previous close of 8.20/25, as the requirement for funds from banks is expected to increase at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle, while liquidity remained tight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)