STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index pared gains to edge down 0.04 percent at 16,176.40 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.08 percent to 4,902.40 points, dragged down by selling in defensive and rate-sensitive stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond up 1 basis point at 8.55 percent after the central bank said it will re-issue the existing 10-year paper, despite its already large outstanding limit. Some traders on Monday had been hopeful the RBI would announce a new 10-year paper this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.00/01 per dollar, close to its record low of 55.09 hit earlier in the session on the back of strong demand from oil firms and corporates. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.99 percent, while the five-year rate was up 2 basis points at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was slightly lower at 8.10/8.15 percent versus previous close of 8.20/8.25. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)