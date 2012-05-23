STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.5 percent at 15,948.10 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed down 0.51 percent lower at 4,835.65 points. Both indexes closed at their lowest since January, as the rupee hit a new record low below the psychologically key 56 level, while global stocks continued to be routed because of fears about the euro zone. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian bond yields ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors welcomed the central bank's plan to continue purchasing debt, which is expected to help provide some liquidity relief. The benchmark 2021 bond ended at 8.51 percent, down 1 basis points. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed at 55.9950/56.0050 to the dollar after earlier falling to a record low of 56.225, well below Tuesday's close of 55.39/40. That sparked mild intervention from a central bank though it was unable to prevent the falls.. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS and the five-year rate both rose 1 basis point to 8 percent and 7.47 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended unchanged at Tuesday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent. Market participants are watching over the central bank's forex market intervention to gauge its impact on liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)