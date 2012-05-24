STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.2 percent at 15,979.94 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.15 percent higher at 4,842.65 points. Oil marketing companies were up after they raised prices of petrol for the first time in six months. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond yield edged down 1 basis point to 8.50 percent. Traders said that the inflationary impact of petrol price hike would be limited, but action signals positive intent on part of the government on fiscal reforms. RUPEE -------------- The rupee opened weaker and fell to another new record low almost immediately on global risk aversion, with traders waiting for the impact of the petrol price hike on domestic equities for further direction. At 9:41 a.m. (0.411 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 56.12 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.24 in initial trade. It had closed at 55.9950/56.0050 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS was up 2 bps at 8.02 percent and the five-year rate was 1 bp higher at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was at 8.10/8.20 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent. Market participants are watching over the central bank's forex market intervention to gauge its impact on liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)