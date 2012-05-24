STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to 16,139.59 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index was 1.28 percent higher at 4,897.25 points, after the steep hike in petrol prices fuelled hopes that prices of diesel and LPG will also be raised. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond yield edged down 2 basis points to 8.49 percent. Traders said that the inflationary impact of petrol price hike would be limited, but action signals positive intent on part of the government on fiscal reforms. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 56.23/24 per dollar, recovering from the day's low of 56.40 as foreign banks sold dollars likely on behalf of their overseas investors looking to buy domestic shares, traders said. It had closed at 55.9950/56.0050 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS was up 1 bps at 8.01 percent and the five-year rate was steady at 7.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was at 8.10/8.15 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent. Market participants are watching over the central bank's forex market intervention to gauge its impact on liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)