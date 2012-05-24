STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed 1.72 percent higher at 16,222.30 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 1.77 percent higher at 4,921.40 points. A steep hike in petrol prices boosted oil stocks such as ONGC by kindling hopes of similar hikes in other fuels such as diesel, though doubts emerged about government action after the markets closed. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark bond yield ended 1 basis point lower at 8.50 percent, hitting earlier its lowest in over a month, after a sharp hike in petrol prices led to hopes for more fiscal discipline from the government. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended 55.65/66 per dollar, recovering from the day's low of 56.40, boosted by hopes the central bank would sell dollars directly to oil companies, taking out a major chunk of dollar demand from the spot market. The rupee also gained as traders saw sporadic intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, while other traders cited dollar selling by custodian banks as well as exporters converting their foreign currency holdings on the last day of the two-week deadline mandated recently by the central bank. It had closed at 55.9950/56.0050 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS and the five-year rate were up 1 bps at 8.01 percent and 7.48 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.15/8.20 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent. Market participants are watching out for more central bank interventions in currency markets to gauge the impact on liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)