STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index was down 0.3 percent at 16,174 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index was also 0.3 percent lower at 4,904.60 points. ICICI Bank, HDFC and ONGC, which led the gains on Thursday, were leading the fall in opening trade. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened flat at 8.50 percent. Traders say bonds to take clues from auction, OMO cutoffs later in session. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened in opening trades, reversing its previous session of gains, as global risk aversion continued to darken the near-term prospects for the local unit. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.77/79 per dollar, after weakening to 56.09, lower than Thursday's close of 55.65/66. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS was flat at 8.01 percent and the five-year rate was also unchanged at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was at 8.15/8.20 percent, flat over Thursday's close. Market participants are watching out for more central bank interventions in currency markets to gauge the impact on liquidity. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)