STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index was down 0.3 percent
at 16,174 points, while the broader 50-share NSE index
was also 0.3 percent lower at 4,904.60 points.
ICICI Bank, HDFC and ONGC, which led the gains on Thursday,
were leading the fall in opening trade.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened
flat at 8.50 percent. Traders say bonds to take clues from
auction, OMO cutoffs later in session.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weakened in opening trades, reversing its
previous session of gains, as global risk aversion continued to
darken the near-term prospects for the local unit.
The partially convertible rupee was at 55.77/79 per
dollar, after weakening to 56.09, lower than Thursday's close of
55.65/66.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year OIS was flat at 8.01 percent and
the five-year rate was also unchanged at 7.48
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate was at 8.15/8.20
percent, flat over Thursday's close. Market participants are
watching out for more central bank interventions in currency
markets to gauge the impact on liquidity.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)