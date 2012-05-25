STOCKS ----------------------- India's main indexes ended flat as state-controlled oil companies fell on fears this week's petrol price hike would be partially rolled back. The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended flat at 16,230.32 points. The broader 50-share NSE index also ended flat at 4,920.40 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.53 percent. The auction cutoffs were in line with expectations. with traders eyeing the results of open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee headed for a second session of gains, continuing its recovery from the record lows hit this week, after the central bank stepped in to defend the currency, while exporters and custodian banks also sold dollars. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.45/46 per dollar at 0930GMT, 0.4 percent stronger than its Thursday's close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS was flat at 8.01 percent and the five-year rate was up 1 bps at 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was at 8.20/25 percent, marginally higher than Thursday's close of 8.15/8.20 percent, at the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)