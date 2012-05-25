STOCKS ----------------------- India's main stock indexes ended flat as state-controlled oil companies fell on fears this week's petrol price hike would be partially rolled back. The main 30-share BSE index ended flat at 16,217.82 points. The broader 50-share NSE index also ended flat at 4,920.40 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bps at 8.51 percent after the government came under severe pressure after allowing a petrol price hike, while a sharp recovery in the rupee cast doubts about more debt purchases from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee headed for a second session of gains, continuing its recovery from record lows hit this week, after the central bank stepped in to defend the currency and exporters and custodian banks were heavy sellers of dollars. The partially convertible rupee ended at 55.37/38 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than its Thursday's close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year OIS closed down 1 basis point at 8.00 percent and the five-year rate ended flat at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.10/15 percent, marginally lower than Thursday's close of 8.15/8.20 percent, at the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)