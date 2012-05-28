STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.58 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.6 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. With pressure mounting on the government to consider a partial rollback of a petrol price hike, investors await to see if the government musters the courage to increase diesel and LPG prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent amid lack of fresh cues and as a mild recovery in global risk sentiment fails to provide adequate confidence to investors. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened in opening trade, adding to gains in the two previous sessions, as global risk assets stabilized. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.11/12 per dollar, above Friday's close of 55.37/38. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 8.00 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent as demand for funds could stay strong on expectations that continued central bank intervention in currency markets will keep rupee liquidity tight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)