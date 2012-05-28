STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.58 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index was up 0.6 percent, tracking
gains in other Asian markets. With pressure mounting on the
government to consider a partial rollback of a petrol price
hike, investors await to see if the government musters the
courage to increase diesel and LPG prices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.51 percent amid lack of fresh cues and as a mild recovery
in global risk sentiment fails to provide adequate confidence to
investors.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthened in opening trade, adding to
gains in the two previous sessions, as global risk assets
stabilized.
The partially convertible rupee was at 55.11/12 per
dollar, above Friday's close of 55.37/38.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 8.00 percent,
while 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 7.50
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20
percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.10/8.15
percent as demand for funds could stay strong on expectations
that continued central bank intervention in currency markets
will keep rupee liquidity tight.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)