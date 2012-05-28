STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.61 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index was up 0.62 percent, tracking
gains in other Asian markets. India has no immediate plans to
raise the retail prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, Oil
Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said Monday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield slightly
higher at 8.52 percent as sentiment for risk revives marginally
but traders await details of this week's debt sale and whether
the central bank announces another round of open market
operations to buy bonds.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee at 55.34/35 per dollar, still above Friday's
close of 55.37/38 but off the day's high of 55.01 as demand for
dollars from oil firms offsets the positive sentiment due to
gains in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at
8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS also rose 1 basis
point to 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20
percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.10/8.15
percent as demand for funds could stay strong on expectations
that continued central bank intervention in currency markets
will keep rupee liquidity tight.
