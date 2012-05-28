STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.61 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.62 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. India has no immediate plans to raise the retail prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield slightly higher at 8.52 percent as sentiment for risk revives marginally but traders await details of this week's debt sale and whether the central bank announces another round of open market operations to buy bonds. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 55.34/35 per dollar, still above Friday's close of 55.37/38 but off the day's high of 55.01 as demand for dollars from oil firms offsets the positive sentiment due to gains in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS also rose 1 basis point to 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, marginally higher from Friday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent as demand for funds could stay strong on expectations that continued central bank intervention in currency markets will keep rupee liquidity tight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)