STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to 16,416.84 points, its highest closes since May 10. The broader 50-share NSE index advanced 1.3 percent to 4,985.65 points, its highest close since May 8. Improved global risk sentiment spurred buying in financials such as State Bank of India and other blue-chips that have taken a beating this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.51 percent after moving in a band of 8.50 to 8.53 percent during the day. Traders awaited the details of this week's debt sale and whether the central bank would announce another round of bond purchases via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 55.185/195 per dollar, after ending at 55.37/38 on Friday, as per State Bank of India data . Monday marked the local currency's third successive gaining session against the dollar and its longest winning streak against the greenback in over two-and-half months, as a recovery in global risk sentiment helped lift local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate closed down 1 basis point at 7.47 percent while the one-year OIS rate ended 3 bps lower at 7.97 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian overnight cash rates ended unchanged at 8.10/15 percent, the same close in the previous session. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)