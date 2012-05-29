STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.2 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. State bank of India extended Monday's rally, while Tata Motors rose ahead of earnings due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.51 percent as traders keenly await news on any further OMO operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 55.64/65 to the dollar in early trade versus its Monday's close of 55.18, snapping three session of gains, as weakness in the euro continued to fuel worries over the outlook for the euro zone. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point lower at 7.96 percent, while 5-year OIS falls 1 basis point to 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)