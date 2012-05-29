STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.54 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.47 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. State bank of India extended Monday's rally, while Tata Motors rose ahead of earnings due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.52 percent as trader hopes for another round of open market operations faded with a further dip in the repo borrowing by banks from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 55.54/55 to the dollar versus its Monday's close of 55.1850/1950, snapping three sessions of gains, as weakness in the euro continued to fuel worries over the outlook for the euro zone while dollar demand from oil firms and some corporates also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.95 percent, while 5-year OIS falls 1 basis point to 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, lower compared to 8.10/8.15 percent at close on Monday as demand for funds eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)