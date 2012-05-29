STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gave up most gains to end marginally higher on Tuesday, ahead of derivatives expiry and crucial GDP data later in the week. The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.13 percent to close at 16,438.58 points, posting a second successive session of gains. It rose 0.8 percent intraday. The broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.09 percent to 4,990.10 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.52 percent as hopes for another round of open market operations faded with a further dip in the repo borrowing by banks from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, snapping its three-day winning streak, as strong dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments and a pullback in domestic shares from the day's highs weighed heavily. The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.67/68 per dollar, 0.9 percent below its close of 55.1850/1950 on Monday. The unit had dropped to a life low of 56.40 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate fell 4 basis points at 7.93 percent, while 5-year OIS lost 3 basis point to 7.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate ended flat at 8.10/8.15 percent, as demand for funds eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)