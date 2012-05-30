STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index lost 0.63 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.66 percent. Tata Motors shares were down 8.2 percent after operating earnings disappointed. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.55 percent, after rising to as high as 8.56 percent, its highest since May 10 and above Tuesday's close of 8.52 percent. The absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week was weighing on bonds, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee opened weaker on Wednesday, adding to losses in the previous session, with euro zone worries continuing to mount because of worries about Spain's banking woes. The partially convertible rupee was at 56.13 per dollar, weaker than its 55.67/68 close on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was up 1 basis point at 7.94 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 1 basis points to 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate fell slightly to 8.05/8.10 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhsihek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)