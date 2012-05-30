STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.77 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closed 0.79 percent lower. Tata Motors shares slumped 12 percent intraday after earnings disappointed on operating level, leading to a raft of analyst downgrades. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent, retreating from a near three week high of 8.56 percent reached in opening trades, as concerns over the outlook for the euro zone weighs. The absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week was weighing on bonds, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker on Wednesday, adding to losses in the previous session, with euro zone worries continuing to mount because of worries about Spain's banking woes. The partially convertible rupee was at 56.08/12 per dollar, weaker than its 55.67/68 close on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was 2 basis points lower at 7.91 percent, while 5-year OIS down 2 basis points to 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was unchanged at Tuesday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)