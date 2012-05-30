STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.77 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closed 0.79 percent lower. Tata Motors shares slumped 12 percent intraday after earnings disappointed on operating level, leading to a raft of analyst downgrades. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.52 percent, retreating from a near three-week high of 8.56 percent reached in opening trades, as concerns over the outlook for the euro zone and possible heavy buying of long-end bonds by the central bank helped. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 56.23/24 per dollar, weaker than its 55.67/68 close on Tuesday as oil importers ramped up demand for the greenback ahead of the end of the month, while global risk assets were hit by rising worries about Spain. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate closed 1 basis point lower at 7.92 percent, while 5-year OIS also ended down 1 basis point at 7.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.15/8.20 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayananin MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)