STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.03 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was down 1 percent as Asian shares slid on continued euro zone worries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower at 8.49 percent ahead of key economic growth data that could help determine the outlook for interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 56.52 to the dollar in opening trade on Thursday as risk aversion deepened over continued euro zone worries, setting up expectations about potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India. The rupee was at 56.40 to the dollar in early trade versus its Wednesday's close of 56.23/24. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate 2 basis point lower at 7.90 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 3 basis points to 7.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, broadly unchanged from Wednesday's close of 8.15/8.10 percent, ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)