STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index and the 50-share NSE index were both down 0.8 percent, after March quarter GDP grew at the weakest pace in nine years. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Benchmark 10-year bond yield was 11 basis points lower at 8.41 percent on hopes the central bank will cut policy rates at its June 18 meeting after economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the March quarter. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 56.38/39 to the dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.52 before the GDP data, compared with Wednesday's close of 56.23/24. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was 8 basis points lower at 7.84 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 7 basis points to 7.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.15/8.10 percent, ahead of reserves reporting on Friday.