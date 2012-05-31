STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.6 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.5 percent lower, after March quarter GDP grew at the weakest pace in nine years. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 14 basis points lower at 8.38 percent, hitting at one point its lowest level in a month and half, as traders positioned for a rate cut after the sharp slump in economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 56.08/09 to the dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.52 before the GDP data. The local unit clocked its worst month in half a year, as global risk aversion deepened and as a sharp slowdown in domestic economic growth added to gloom about its prospects. It closed at 56.23/24 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed 15 basis points lower at 7.77 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 9 basis points to 7.34 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate ended lower at 7.80/7.90 percent, from Wednesday's close of 8.15/8.10 percent, as demand for cash eased ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)