STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index was down 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was also 0.25 percent lower. Shares extended previous session's losses, after government data showed that the country's Jan-March GDP growth slumped to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points lower at 8.35 percent on expectations of a rate cut at RBI's mid-quarter review in mid-June. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 55.92/91 per dollar, stronger than its 56.08/09 close on Thursday. The rupee recovered from a weak open to gain to above 56 to the dollar on Friday, though broader sentiment was weak as the euro fell to a 2-year low, reflecting the worsening euro zone debt crisis and disappointing Chinese manufacturing data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 5 basis point lower at 7.72 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 2 basis points to 7.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.00/8.10 percent from Thursday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. Demand of funds although continue to remain weak on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)