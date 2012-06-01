STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index was down 1.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was also 1.3 percent lower. Shares extended previous session's losses, after government data showed that the country's January-March GDP growth slumped to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent, while weak global markets also weighed. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.41 percent as traders booked profits after the sharp rise in prices in the previous session post the dismal GDP data but expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at its mid-June policy review stay intact. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.95/96 per dollar, stronger than its 56.08/09 close on Thursday, on dollar sales by custodian banks and a mid-sized infrastructure company. Lower global crude oil prices also helped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 8 basis point at 7.69 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 3 basis points to 7.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, from Thursday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. Demand of funds although continued to remain weak on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)