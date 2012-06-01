STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index was down 1.1 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index was also 1.3 percent lower.
Shares extended previous session's losses, after government data
showed that the country's January-March GDP growth slumped to a
nine-year low of 5.3 percent, while weak global markets also
weighed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis
points higher at 8.41 percent as traders booked profits after
the sharp rise in prices in the previous session post the dismal
GDP data but expectations for a rate cut by the central bank at
its mid-June policy review stay intact.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.95/96 per
dollar, stronger than its 56.08/09 close on Thursday, on dollar
sales by custodian banks and a mid-sized infrastructure company.
Lower global crude oil prices also helped.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate down 8 basis point at
7.69 percent, while 5-year OIS dropped 3 basis
points to 7.31 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20
percent, from Thursday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. Demand of
funds although continued to remain weak on the last day of the
reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)